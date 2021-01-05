Gordon Lee High School celebrated its senior wrestlers on Tuesday night, but the Trojans could only manage a split of a tri-match that also featured Chattooga and Southeast Whitfield.
Gordon Lee 54, Chattooga 22
The Trojans got six-point pins from Connor Fine (120 pounds) and Penn Askew (138), while Makayden Martin (106), Brody Hickman (113), Zane Murdock (126), Timy Duke (132), Nathaniel Hunley (152), Tomy Duke (195) and Gabe Lowe (HWT) all received forfeits.
The Indians won by pinfall at 170 and 220, picked up a major decision at 145 and claimed a forfeit at 160. There was a double-forfeit at 182.
Southeast 46, Gordon Lee 36
Fine (120), Askew (138), Hundley (152) and Montgomery Kephart (170) all scored pins for the Trojans in the nightcap, while Mason Leming (220) and Lowe (HWT) both win by forfeit.
The Raiders scored pins at 106, 113, 132, 145 and 195. They won a major decision at 126 and picked up forfeits at 160 and 182.
LaFayette falls to Rockmart
The Ramblers were scheduled to wrestle both Rockmart and Armuchee at home on Tuesday night. However, the Indians were unable to make the trip and the Jackets would go on to defeat the Ramblers, 59-15, in the night's only match.
LaFayette got pins from Avery Sullivan (132) and Karson Ledford (152), while Caleb Zwiger (170) won his match, 9-4.