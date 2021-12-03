The Gordon Lee Trojans captured the 2021 Walker County Cup at Ridgeland High School on Thursday night with a pair of victories over the Panthers and the LaFayette Ramblers.
Gordon Lee 43, LaFayette 35
Facing the Ramblers to begin the night, Gordon Lee pulled out an eight-point victory behind pins from Landon Brown (120 pounds), Brock Crutchfield (132), Penn Askew (145), Jonah Davenport (220) and Gabe Lowe (285).
The Trojans also got a major decision from Timy Duke (195), a minor decision from McKaden Martin (113) and a forfeit victory by Peyton Mullis (106).
LaFayette's victories came on pins by Jacob Hamilton (126), Gabe Warren (138), Timothy Alexander (160), Ethan Gilbert (170), and Caleb Zwiger (182), along with a technical fall by Jonah Neal (152).
Gordon Lee 48, Ridgeland 32
The Trojans capped their night with a win over the host team.
Brown (120), Davenport (220) and Mason Patrick (285) all claimed forfeit wins, while pins were recorded by Will Tumblin (126), Askew (145), Dalton Russell (160), Michael Branam (182) and Duke (195).
Ridgeland got pins from Hunter Barber (106), William Tredy (132), Cameron Bain (138) and Elijah O'Shields (170), along with major decisions from Chris Hunter (113) and Malachi Hutchinson (152).
LaFayette 47, Ridgeland 27
In the other match of the evening, the Ramblers pinned down the Panthers as Alexander (160), Gilbert (170), Zwiger (182) and Nicholas Cigalina (195) scored pins for LaFayette.
Dalton Griffin (113) and Spencer Chadwick (145) won by decision. Peyton Keef (120) earned a forfeit, as did Ben Foley (220) and Jack Harris (285), while LaFayette was also penalized one team point during the match.
Getting points for the Panthers was Hunter (106) by forfeit, Aiden Barber (126) by decision and Tredy (132), Bain (138) and Hutchinson (152) by pin.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.