The Ringgold Tigers, along with four other visiting teams, spent the morning and the afternoon in Chickamauga as they joined the Trojans for the six-team Gordon Lee Duals.
Each team wrestled three opponents on the afternoon.
The host Trojans went 1-2 on the day, defeating Gordon Central (54-30), but losing to Chattanooga Christian (48-36) and Murray County (51-30).
Landon Brown (113 pounds) and Penn Askew (145) each went 3-0 on the day, while Avery Bloodworth (152) and Timy Duke (195) were both 2-1.
Meanwhile, the Tigers also finished 1-2. They also scored a 54-30 win over Gordon Central, but lost matches to Murray County (42-41) and Southeast Whitfield (51-26).
Tristen Busch went 3-0 for Ringgold with three pins, splitting his time at both 138 and 145. Price Pennington (113) went 3-0 with a pin. Nolan Rohrer (126) went 3-0 with a pin, a technical fall and a major decision, while Jaxon Delgado had a major decision at 152 and a pair of pins at 160.
Zane Rohrer (120), Hudson Moss (132/138) and Brentlee Raby (285) each won two matches by pin. Elijah Tipton (170) picked up a victory by pin against Murray County, while Lathan Spencer (132) and Dylan Bandy (195) were both awarded forfeit victories against Gordon Central.
Gordon Lee with welcome in Heritage and Signal Mountain on Friday, Nov. 30 for a tri-match, while next up for Ringgold will be a home dual with LFO on Dec. 2.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.