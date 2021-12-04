Gordon Lee Trojans

The Gordon Lee Trojans made a relatively short drive to Chatsworth on Saturday to take part in the North Murray Duals and finished the day with a 2-3 overall record.

The Trojans suffered losses to Pace Academy (45-35), Northwest Whitfield (49-30) and Coosa (48-35), but picked up wins over Darlington (51-21) and the host Mountaineers (45-31).

Individual results were not available as of press time.

Gordon Lee will join Rockmart for a tri-match at Pepperell on Tuesday.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

