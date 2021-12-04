WRESTLING: Gordon Lee goes 2-3 in Chatsworth By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Dec 4, 2021 31 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Gordon Lee Trojans made a relatively short drive to Chatsworth on Saturday to take part in the North Murray Duals and finished the day with a 2-3 overall record.The Trojans suffered losses to Pace Academy (45-35), Northwest Whitfield (49-30) and Coosa (48-35), but picked up wins over Darlington (51-21) and the host Mountaineers (45-31).Individual results were not available as of press time.Gordon Lee will join Rockmart for a tri-match at Pepperell on Tuesday. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Walker County Sheriff's Office report: Nov. 22-28, 2021 GNTC female student breaks glass ceiling Elliot Pierce: Walker County thanks Robert Wardlaw Walker County Sheriff's Office report: Nov. 15-21, 2021 Cheerleading coach arrested for child molestation in Catoosa County Local Events Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Cobb County's COVID-19 data for Friday 8 hrs ago Concord Road Covered Bridge closed Friday night after protective beam damaged 10 hrs ago Traffic delays expected at Transart Parkway Thursday 11 hrs ago First Georgian tests positive for Omicron variant of Covid Updated 11 hrs ago Canton City Council denies plan for 134-townhome development 12 hrs ago