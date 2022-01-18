GLMS State Duals champioin
Contributed

Wrestlers representing Gordon Lee Middle School competed in Tifton last weekend at the 2022 Middle School State Duals.

The wrestlers, who all train with the Gordon Lee Wrestling Club, bettered seven other teams and won the state crown in the Small School division.

Gordon Lee opened with a 48-6 win over the St. Pius Wrestling Club of Atlanta before a 39-11 victory over AWC-Climmons Training out of Marietta in the semifinals.

They took on Social Circle USA Takedown in the championship match and came away with a 34-16 win.

The rest of the field included teams from Flowery Branch, Troup, South Paulding and Cambridge.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

