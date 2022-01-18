WRESTLING: GL wins Middle School State Duals in Tifton From staff reports sherpst Sports editor Author email Jan 18, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Contributed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Wrestlers representing Gordon Lee Middle School competed in Tifton last weekend at the 2022 Middle School State Duals.The wrestlers, who all train with the Gordon Lee Wrestling Club, bettered seven other teams and won the state crown in the Small School division.Gordon Lee opened with a 48-6 win over the St. Pius Wrestling Club of Atlanta before a 39-11 victory over AWC-Climmons Training out of Marietta in the semifinals.They took on Social Circle USA Takedown in the championship match and came away with a 34-16 win.The rest of the field included teams from Flowery Branch, Troup, South Paulding and Cambridge. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Ringgold man sought for fraud Walker County Sheriff's Office report: Jan. 3-9, 2022 New member joins Walker school board BASKETBALL: Barber's big fourth quarter helps LaFayette seal 6-AAA showdown Elliot Pierce: What do the numbers mean? Local Events Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Sequoyah library system is offering Wi-Fi hotspots for check-out 29 min ago Indian Knoll Elementary honors retiring school bus drivers 1 hr ago Cobb Democratic reps to host redistricting meeting tonight Updated 25 min ago Harris attorney: Affairs ‘not relevant’ to hot car murder charges 1 hr ago Joan Jett and the Blackhearts to headline Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival 2 hrs ago