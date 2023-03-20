The Gordon Lee Trojans have sent their share of wrestlers to the next level over the past couple of decades and they added another name to that list earlier this month when senior Timy Duke signed on the dotted line to wrestle at Reinhardt University.
"(Signing Day) means a lot, obviously," said Duke. "Wrestling wasn't my first sport. I got into it a little late, but it's amazing that I can continue it. I was the first in my family to ever start wrestling, so it means a lot to be able to do it in college."
Duke said he had visited a few campuses, including some that are rivals with the Eagles. However, it was when he was invited to tour Reinhardt that he discovered the Waleska, Ga. campus had everything he was looking for in a college.
"When (Reinhardt) came along and said they were interested, they wanted to have me down for a visit," he recalled. "I knew (former four-time Gordon Lee state champion) Jonathan Ragsdale had gone there, so I gave it a chance.
"I went down there and I really liked the area and the environment. It kind of hit me while I was down there that this was where I wanted to go."
Duke was second in Area 7-A as a junior at 182 pounds, but moved up in weight and classification as a senior.
Wrestling at 215, Duke won the Area 6-AAA title and placed fifth at both the state sectional tournament and at the Class AAA state tournament. He ended his senior season with 46 wins.
"That was probably double what he won last year," said Gordon Lee head coach Jason Mull, "so he's really improved a lot just in the past year. Around Christmas, we decided he was going to wrestle at 215 and a little after that he got sick. I think he probably wrestled at the state tournament weighing about 194, but I still think (215) was the right place for him to be, even though he was giving up a lot of weight. He still placed fifth and still had a great year.
"The thing about Timy is that he's a program guy. He just wants the best for Gordon Lee and what's the best for his team."
As an example, Mull related a story from earlier in the fall.
"We had a home match and there was a middle school match going on at the same time," he said. "I got a call around 4 p.m. saying that they didn't have a referee available for the middle school match and both teams were already there. So I asked "what if I send Timy over there?" He's already certified to referee youth and middle school (matches).
"So Timy went over to the middle school and refereed their match. Then, when it was time for his own (high school) match, they paused the middle school match so he could come back to the high school and wrestle. Then he went right back to the middle school to finish up there.
"That's just the kind of guy he is. It was awful that something like that happened, but it was kind of neat to have a kid that was capable of doing that. He's been a certified official for youth tournaments for the last four years and he's become a pretty good ref. That's something he can do down the road too if he decides to do that."
Duke said he planned to bring the right attitude to his new teammates in Waleska.
"I can definitely say that I have a pretty good attitude towards stuff," he began. "I don't let a lot of things get me down, so I think I can bring a friendly, but a never-say-die attitude to the team. I just want to keep everybody working hard. Hopefully, there's some guys down there that can beat me because that makes me better and makes them better."
Duke added that he plans on studying law and history in college with a possible education minor, so he could teach government or pursue a career in law.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.