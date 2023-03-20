Timy Duke signs with Reinhardt University

Aimee and Thomas Duke, along with Gordon Lee head coach Jason Mull, were among those on hand to watch senior Timy Duke sign on to continue wrestling at Reinhardt University.

 Contributed

The Gordon Lee Trojans have sent their share of wrestlers to the next level over the past couple of decades and they added another name to that list earlier this month when senior Timy Duke signed on the dotted line to wrestle at Reinhardt University.

"(Signing Day) means a lot, obviously," said Duke. "Wrestling wasn't my first sport. I got into it a little late, but it's amazing that I can continue it. I was the first in my family to ever start wrestling, so it means a lot to be able to do it in college."

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In