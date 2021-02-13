Zach Brown's bid for a state wrestling championship came up a little bit short in Macon on Friday night as the senior dropped a narrow 3-1 decision to Area 7 rival Jose Leon of Southeast Whitfield in the Class AAAA 220-pound final.
The Generals had two more wrestlers that finished tied for fifth in their respective weight classes on Friday as Tate Thomas (106) and Cayman Hughey (132) both lost in the consolation semifinals.
Ridgeland also had two wrestlers in the consolations on Friday night. Senior Aiden Raymer (152) claimed a 7-3 decision in his semifinal match before he won the third-place match with a pin. Meanwhile, senior Tommy Lamb (285) had to settle for a fifth-place tie after getting edged out in his semifinal bout.
Jefferson rolled to the team title, finishing with 265 points, while North Oconee (177) was a distant second. Flowery Branch (150) was third and West Laurens (117.5) took fourth, while two Area 7 teams, Central-Carroll and Northwest Whitfield, tied for fifth with 108 points.
Heritage (71) placed 14th, while Ridgeland (31) tied for 23rd place overall.