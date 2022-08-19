No stranger to hosting youth golf tournaments, Windstone Golf Club in Ringgold was recently named by the PGA of America has one of 12 regional host sites for the National Car Rental PGA Jr. League.
The club will welcome in All-Star teams of junior golfers from ages 10-17 for two rounds of competition on Sept. 16-18.
Through the PGA Jr. League, young golfers play on co-ed teams, wear numbered jerseys and get instruction and coaching from PGA Professionals. The 13U All-Star teams consist of boys and girls, ages 10-13, and 17U All-Star teams, made up of 14-17 year-old players, that compete in the National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship Season.
The 13U teams at each regional site will be vying for one of 12 spots in the National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz. (Oct. 6-9), which will be broadcast on ESPN networks, while the 17U teams will end their seasons at the regional championships.
Windstone's PGA Professional Jeff Craig, who brought the PGA Jr. League to Tennessee several years ago, said being able to host a regional at Windstone is exciting.
"We've been hosting Jr. League teams and matches since the first day it was started by PGA of America," he explained. "Ever since then, we've been really excited to do it. We've been fortunate to get to go to a couple of regionals, so to have it in our own backyard, our membership is excited to have them here and so are we."
There are currently more than 60,000 players and 2,200 PGA coaches who have taken part in the 2022 season.
The Windstone Regional, Region 6, will include players and teams from Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina and South Carolina and Craig said 128 players are expected to be in the overall field next month.
"It's different than a regular (individual) tournament," he said. "It's a little more relaxed, but still very competitive."
The PGA will set the yardages for each hole, but Craig said he was not completely sure if the PGA or Windstone itself would have final say on the hole locations on each green.
Teams will get a practice round on Friday before competition on Saturday and Sunday.
"It's going to be the weekend after our Member-Guest Tournament, so the course will be in phenomenal shape," Craig continued. "It's in phenomenal shape right now, but after the Member-Guest, the greens should be rolling well and everything will be marked well, so when they come here, I think they're going to get a golf course in really great shape and I think they'll be excited, especially with our new Bermuda greens. They'll be leaving here impressed with how good the golf course is."
Other regional competitions will also be held during the month of September. Those sites include Lyman Orchards Golf Club (Middlefield, Conn.), Drumlins Country Club (Syracuse, N.Y.), Kingsmill Resort (Williamsburg, Va.), Milham Park Golf Club (Kalamazoo, Mich.), Oxmoor Country Club (Louisville, Ky.), PGA Golf Club (Port St. Lucie, Fla.), The Club at Indian Springs (Broken Arrow, Okla.), Glen Erin Golf Course (Janesville, Wisc.), Firewheel Golf Park (Garland, Texas), Canyon Springs Golf Course (Twin Falls, Idaho) and Wailea Golf Club (Wailea, Hawaii).
Additionally, PGA REACH - the PGA of America’s 501(c)(3) foundation - has provided nearly 2,500 scholarships to players who qualified for financial assistance or were from a military family.
“PGA Jr. League has grown into an incredible driver for youth participation in our sport, welcoming tens of thousands of boys and girls to fun, team-based golf each year,” PGA of America President Jim Richerson said in a press release. “We’re thrilled to partner with these 12 facilities and their PGA members to provide top-notch experiences for PGA Jr. League All-Star teams across the country.”