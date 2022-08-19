No stranger to hosting youth golf tournaments, Windstone Golf Club in Ringgold was recently named by the PGA of America has one of 12 regional host sites for the National Car Rental PGA Jr. League.

The club will welcome in All-Star teams of junior golfers from ages 10-17 for two rounds of competition on Sept. 16-18.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

