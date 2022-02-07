For LFO senior Triston Ware, high school has meant football and getting to work the special needs students at his school.
And with one stroke of the pen last Monday, he got a chance to learn how to do both things even better.
Ware signed on to play college football and get his education at LaGrange (Ga.) College where he plans to study Special Education.
"It's very important to me," he said, following a signing ceremony at the school. "My brother is special needs and I think this is a way for me to better myself. I live with my brother, so I kind of see what it's all about. I feel like they need just as much love as everybody else.
"(Signing Day) means a lot. It's a big day for me, all in all. I'm also really just excited to go play at the next level and pursue my dreams of playing college football. I'm ready to get started."
Ware is the second Warrior to sign with the Panthers, a member of the NCAA Division III USA South Athletic Conference. He'll join Malachi Powell (Class of 2021) at the school in the fall.
"It also means a lot that there's someone there that I already know so I kind of can get my foot in the door," Ware added. "Coach (Bo) Campbell has got me ready and I think I'm ready to perform at the next level and do the best that I can do."
The 5-foot-11, 295-pounder became a dependable run-stopper and pass-rusher for the Red-and-White this past fall. He also played on both sides of the line of scrimmage as an offensive lineman and was named to the 6-AAA All-Region second team as an offensive lineman after this past season.
"I think I'll be able to bring some speed and physicality," Ware said about playing at the college level. "I think I've got it all coming from high school, but I know I'll need to work even harder."
"Football-wise, he's a naturally strong player," Campbell said. "I think one of the things that's going to be great for him is their weight program. We've got a good strength and conditioning program here, but when he goes to college, they're going to amp it up a little. He's a very dedicated and hard-working kid, so I know he'll be there every day trying to get better and doing the best he can."
In addition to the education and football opportunities, Ware said he liked LaGrange for the atmosphere surrounding it.
"I like the community and how everybody there is nice," he added. "I just got a good feeling. Everybody is really open-arms and welcoming. As soon as you see somebody, they wave at you."
Campbell, who coached Ware the past four seasons, said the Panthers are getting "a great kid, a great football player and just an overall great person."
"I'm so excited for him to be able to go (to college) and still play football and really get a good education," Campbell added. "He'll represent LFO at LaGrange and we're very, very proud of him. We wish him the best."