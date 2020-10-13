The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans will be taking even more momentum into the state tournament later this month after sweeping Dalton and LaFayette in a Tuesday night tri-match in south Walker County.
The Lady Trojans took down the Class AAAAAA Lady Catamounts, 25-11, 25-21, before knocking off state-ranked LaFayette, 25-20, 24-26, 15-9.
Brooklyn Hudson finished with 21 kills and 12 digs. Emoree Rogers had 15 kills, 10 assists and seven digs. Sam Cramer dished out 23 assists, five kills and six digs. Arilyn Lee recorded 15 kills and 14 digs, while M.K. Roberts added 15 digs and Annie McDaniel had 12 digs.
Gordon Lee (33-11), the Area 7 champions, will face the No. 4 seed from Area 6 in the opening round of the AA/A Public School tournament on Oct. 21.
Tuesday's other match saw the Lady Ramblers sweep Dalton, 25-20, 25-20.
Markella Johnson had 12 kills, two blocks and an ace for the winners. Imani Cook also had 12 kills to go with six blocks. Alex Wysong had seven kills, two blocks and one ace. Sarah Ray had six kills, five digs and three blocks, while Jaden Tucker finished with five kills and three blocks.
Colby Charland recorded 39 assists to go with four digs, three blocks, two kills and two aces. Daisy Felipe had 14 digs and one kill, and Kloe Ludy rounded out the stat sheet with 15 digs and a pair of aces.
LaFayette (36-8) is the No. 1 seed for the Area 6-AAA tournament, which begins on Thursday. The Lady Ramblers will host the winner of the match between Coahulla Creek and Rockmart on Thursday night.
The remainder of the tournament will be played Saturday in LaFayette. The Lady Ramblers earned the right to host the tournament as the top seed.