The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans have won the Class A Public School state track championship three times in the past eight years and all three titles followed a similar script.
In 2014, Gordon Lee put up 70 points on the first day of the meet to take a 36-point advantage into the second day of competition. The Lady Trojans ended up with 81 points by the end of the meet to beat Marion County by nine.
Five years later, Gordon Lee won three field events on the first day of competition, amassed 51 points and a 21-point cushion, and held off Telfair County by nine points to win state.
Then in 2021, the Lady Trojans captured first place in four of the six field events on Day 1 and added points in a pair of running finals that evening to collect 73 total points. They enjoyed a 30-point lead over Montgomery County and eventually held off the Lady Eagles, 102-92, once the final event had been run on Saturday.
Two more days of competition await in the 2022 championships in Albany, but once again the Lady Trojans are in a familiar spot.
The Navy-and-White scored victories in four of six field events on Thursday, enjoyed a pair of runner-up finishes and piled up 76.5 points to take a big lead into Day 2 of the three-day meet at Hugh Mills Stadium.
Claxton is in second place with 25 points. Montgomery County (22) is third, followed by Commerce (19) and McIntosh County Academy (16).
Thursday began with three Lady Trojans earning podium spots in the high jump. Senior Sam Cramer won her first individual state title with a winning height of 5-feet, 2-inches, a new personal best.
Cramer and Marley Bell of Montgomery County both cleared 5-2. However, Cramer cleared the height on her second attempt, while it took Bell three tries to make it over clean. After both jumpers missed their three attempts at 5-4, the tiebreaker reverted back to 5-2, giving Cramer the win.
Kylie Hunley also set a new personal best (5-0) as she finished fourth. Riley Shirley (4-6) also got on the podium and earned points as she tied for eighth place. Shirley also competed in the triple jump and maxed out at 31-7, but finished 10th.
Gordon Lee's traditional dominance in the throwing events was on display again Thursday.
Senior Arilyn Lee earned state gold in the shot put with a throw of 39-9, while Madolyn Loyd was second at 34-10. In the discus, it was Loyd taking the top spot and Lee finishing second. Loyd's best throw of 120-0 edged Lee's top throw of 119-11 by just one inch.
Kilie Wilson also competed in her first state track championship meet and placed 14th in the shot put (27-9.25).
The early evening session saw the Lady Trojans pick up 20 huge points in the pole vault, half coming from Ansley Dendy, who won her first state title with a vault of 10-0. Dendy cleared the height on her second attempt, while Lauren Massey of Commerce, who had come into the state championships with the highest Class A mark of the year at 9-6, missed on all three of her attempts at 10-0.
Dendy's younger sister, Lauren, finished third at 8-0, while Maclain Chrnalogar cleared 7-6 to finish fifth. All three Gordon Lee pole vaulters set new personal bests.
The two newest events in the track program were also run on Thursday night.
Ansley Dendy, along with Shirley, Cramer and Chrnalogar, ran 1:55.20 to finish fifth in their 4x200 relay heat. But when compared with the other heat, their time was only 11th-best overall and the Lady Trojans failed to qualify for the finals of the event.
However, the 4x800 team of Madilyn Bailey, Cora Fehr, Haley Hartman and Kali Woodward clocked in at 11:09.29 to finish in fifth place of the first-ever 4x800 relay run in the state finals, earning Gordon Lee an additional four points in the team standings.
As for the Gordon Lee boys, their top finisher on Thursday was Conner Whitman, who finished third overall in the pole vault at 13-0. Whitman actually tied Colin Hall of Commerce for the second-best mark of the day, but Hall would take the second spot on the tiebreaker.
The only other medalist of the day for the Trojans was Justin Cruise. The senior had a personal-best 44-1.75 in the shot put to finish in eighth place.
Josh Underwood competed in the long jump and topped out at 19-4, but finished 13th overall.
The team of Penn Askew, Walker Johnston, Nason Deaux and Hunter Gordy just missed the podium as they finished ninth in the 4x800 (9:13.18). However, the team of Askew, Underwood, Ryan Swaney and Braxton Turnipseed failed to qualify for the finals of the 4x200.
Commerce and Montgomery County are tied for the top spot in the boys' standings with 26 points after Day 1. Gordon Lee is in 16th place with seven points.