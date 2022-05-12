TRACK: Ballew gets on triple jump podium at state By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email May 12, 2022 44 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A small contingent from LaFayette High School begin competition at the Class AAA state track meet at Carrollton High School on Thursday.The only points thus far for the Ramblers have come from Kade Ballew, who finished sixth in the triple jump. Ballew's best jump was 42-feet, 10-inches.That finish earned LaFayette three points and they currently sit 23rd in the boys' team standings.Khalas Finley competed in the high jump for the Ramblers on Thursday, but his top height of 5-10 was only good enough to tie him for 14th place.On the girls' side, Suki Williams competed in the shot put, but also missed the podium after placing 13th overall (32-9.5). Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now David Carroll: I have breaking news Meet Charles Nix, Catoosa School's new superintendent Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Monday, May 9, 2022 SOCCER: Burke set to continue soccer career at Dalton State Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Friday, May 6, 2022 Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Bemidji 2022 Street Renewal Project to begin construction May 16 1 hr ago Different paths, same goal: Ennis track and field standouts work toward reaching State C meet 1 hr ago The River: From Liverpool to Muscle Shoals 1 hr ago Forest Service anticipates surge in morel hunting and sets commercial zones 1 hr ago Woman admits fatally stabbing Butte man; sentencing date not set 1 hr ago