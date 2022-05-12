LaFayette Ramblers

A small contingent from LaFayette High School begin competition at the Class AAA state track meet at Carrollton High School on Thursday.

The only points thus far for the Ramblers have come from Kade Ballew, who finished sixth in the triple jump. Ballew's best jump was 42-feet, 10-inches.

That finish earned LaFayette three points and they currently sit 23rd in the boys' team standings.

Khalas Finley competed in the high jump for the Ramblers on Thursday, but his top height of 5-10 was only good enough to tie him for 14th place.

On the girls' side, Suki Williams competed in the shot put, but also missed the podium after placing 13th overall (32-9.5).

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

