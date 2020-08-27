The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans swapped home dates with Trion this week and began Region 6-A Public play on Thursday with a 6-1 home victory over the Lady Bulldogs in a rematch of last year's state championship game.
Trion used a single, a sacrifice bunt and an error to push home a run in the top of the first. Gordon Lee would tie it up with a single, a stolen base, a walk and a passed ball in the bottom of the second and the score would remain tied going into the bottom of the fifth.
That's when the Lady Trojans erupted for four runs. Emma Minghini got things going with a two-run single, followed by an RBI from Allie Farrow. Emma Langston later doubled and scored on a single by Sidney Gasaway.
Gordon Lee would tack on an insurance run in the sixth as Addison Sturdivant followed an Emma Phillips single with an RBI-double. Phillips was the only Gordon Lee player with multiple hits as she went 2 for 2 with two runs scored. Ashlyn Schmidt also had a single for the winners.
Minghini pitched 6.1 innings of three-hit ball. She walked two batters and struck out 12, while the run she allowed was unearned. Langston got the final two batters on strikes after Trion used an error, a single and a walk to load the bases with one out in the top of the seventh.
Gordon Lee (5-2, 1-0) is scheduled to play a non-region game at LaFayette on Monday. First pitch set for 5:30 p.m.