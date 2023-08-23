LaFayette Ramblers

The LaFayette Lady Ramblers had to settle for a split on Tuesday night. LaFayette opened the night with a 25-18, 25-21 Chattooga, but to go, but lost to Murray County in three sets.

The Orange-and-Black took the opener, 25-14, but dropped the second set, 25-20, before a 15-11 loss in the tiebreaker.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

