Athletes from LaFayette High School finished second overall out of eight teams in the finals standings of the GACA Area 5 weightlifting meet in Blue Ridge this past weekend.
Karson Ledford took first place in the 151-160 pound division, while Xavier Priddy took first in the 246-and-above division. Priddy also tied for the day's top bench press (355 pounds), while Habersham Central's Arian Curry (226-245) had the day's top power clean (315 pounds).
Finishing second was Brady Beard (191-205), Jacob Moses (206-225) and Simon Hu (226-245). Jamario Clements (171-180) and Brendon Ratliff (181-190) both took third, while Josh Perea was fourth in the 140-and-under division.
Landon Plank (140-and-under), Gavin Johnson (151-160) and David Paterson (206-225) placed fifth, while Torenz Smith (191-205) was sixth.
Gordon Lee finished seventh in the team standings. They got a third place finish from Jared Lowe (141-150) and fourth place showings from Blake Groce (141-50) and Logan Ball (226-245).
Athletes in the meet competed in two lifts, the bench press and the power clean, with the highest total combined weight lifted winning each weight division.
First place earned 10 team points, followed by eight points for second, six for third, four for fourth, two for fifth and one for sixth.
Host Fannin County won the team title with 72 points, followed by LaFayette (67), Habersham Central (66), Lumpkin County (29), Gilmer (25), Pepperell (24), Gordon Lee (14) and Stephens County (13).