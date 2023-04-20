After the LaFayette Ramblers claimed Game 1 of a season-ending two-game series against Ridgeland on Tuesday in Rossville, the Panthers returned the favor in South Walker County on Thursday with a 7-1 win to wrap up the season.
Ridgeland got two runs in the top of the first inning. A pair of walks and a pair of stolen bases got the runners into the scoring position. Hudson Couch scored on a wild pitch and Ethan Waters later came home on an error.
Two more runs scored in the top of the fifth. Couch doubled and was sacrificed to third by Wyatt Blevins before scoring on a fielder's choice off the bat of Austyn Acuff. Waters came through with an RBI-double later in the inning.
Three more runs in the sixth helped put it away. After the first two batters reached base, Aiden McGill came through with a two-run double and McGill later scamper home on a 2-out, RBI-single by Acuff.
Acuff also had a triple as part of a 3 for 4 night, while J.D. Holder and Levi Millsaps had singles. Waters pitched all seven innings, allowing one earned run on four hits with five walks and five strikeouts.
LaFayette spoiled the shutout bid in the bottom of the seventh. Hunter Jefferies drew a walk and Bryce Careathers was hit by a pitch before Kort Brown came through with an RBI-single. However, the Panthers got three straight outs to finish off game.
Isaiah McKenzie, Zain Smith and Kadin Smith also had singles for the Ramblers. Brennon Beavers allowed one earned run on two hits and three walks. He struck out two batters in four innings of work. Caden Carpenter gave up seven hits and three innings and struck out two.
Ridgeland finished 3-18 overall, while LaFayette ended the year at 8-20.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.