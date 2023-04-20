Ridgeland Panthers

After the LaFayette Ramblers claimed Game 1 of a season-ending two-game series against Ridgeland on Tuesday in Rossville, the Panthers returned the favor in South Walker County on Thursday with a 7-1 win to wrap up the season.

Ridgeland got two runs in the top of the first inning. A pair of walks and a pair of stolen bases got the runners into the scoring position. Hudson Couch scored on a wild pitch and Ethan Waters later came home on an error.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

