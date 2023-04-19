LaFayette Ramblers

The LaFayette Ramblers will celebrate Senior Night on Thursday, but senior Nick Adams had a night to remember at Ridgeland on Tuesday.

Adams had drove in two runs on two hits, which was two more runs and one more hit than he allowed on the mound, as the Orange-and-Black picked up a 4-0 victory at Jay Smith Field.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

