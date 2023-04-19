The LaFayette Ramblers will celebrate Senior Night on Thursday, but senior Nick Adams had a night to remember at Ridgeland on Tuesday.
Adams had drove in two runs on two hits, which was two more runs and one more hit than he allowed on the mound, as the Orange-and-Black picked up a 4-0 victory at Jay Smith Field.
Adams fired a complete-game, one-hit shutout, striking out two batters without issuing a walk. He also drove in the first run of the game for the Ramblers in the top of the first. Isaiah Mackenzie was hit by a pitch and moved to second on a single by Zain Smith before scoring on a single by Adams.
LaFayette continued the inning with a Jathan Harding RBI-single. Then, after Hunter Jefferies dropped down a sacrifice bunt, Bryce Careathers plated a run with a groundout.
Smith, who matched Adams with two hits on the night, delivered a lead-off double to start the third and raced home on Adams' second RBI-single of game.
Jefferies also had a single for the Ramblers, who improved to 8-19 overall and 1-12 in Region 6-AAA.
Ethan Waters had a single to account for the only hit of the game for the Panthers (2-18, 0-13). He also pitched all seven innings, giving up four earned runs on six hits. Waters struck out six batters and issued just one walk.
The two Walker County foes will close out the season Thursday at Chris Jones Field in LaFayette. First pitch is scheduled for 5:55 p.m.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.