The first round of the Region 6-AAA volleyball tournament is in the books and all four of the top seeds held serve on Thursday.
No. 1 LaFayette cruised past No. 8 Adairsville, No. 2 Bremen knocked off No. 7 Coahulla Creek, No. 3 Gordon Lee handled No. 6 LFO, and No. 4 Ridgeland defeated No. 5 Ringgold, though it took three sets.
In LaFayette, the Lady Ramblers (33-9) got eight kills and three aces from Markella Johnson and six kills and a block from Jaden Tucker on their way to a 25-16, 25-5 victory. Michaela Baker finished with two kills in the match, while Caitlyn Lambitz had one kill and one block.
Jenna Torbett served up a pair of aces. Bella Brown had three digs and Shelby Madden finished with one, while Erin Lemons had one ace to go with 17 assists.
Ridgeland will be LaFayette's opponent in the winners' bracket semifinals after the Lady Panthers outlasted the Lady Tigers in Rossville.
Ringgold (12-18) took the opening set, 25-19. However, Ridgeland (22-11) answered with a 25-15 victory in the second set before holding on in the third-set tiebreaker, 15-13.
Natalee McClain had 11 kills, five digs, one ace and one block for the Lady Panthers. Koda O'Dell had six kills and five digs. CeCe Davenport finished with five kills, four blocks and two aces, while Emily Ensley had six digs and dished out 23 assists.
Also contributing in the victory was Ivey Stargel (two aces, two kills, two blocks), Jamiah Lewis (two aces, two digs), Madison Lennon (one dig), and Allie Young (one dig).
Cady Helton had five kills, nine digs and an ace for the Lady Tigers. Kayleigh Carpenter recorded four kills, eight digs and a pair of aces. Alayna Custer finished with 16 digs, eight assists and two kills, and Brooke Baldwin had 14 digs and one assist.
Erin Harvey collected six digs. Tiffany Cavin had five digs and three assists. Genna Pease ended the night with two kills, two digs, an ace and a block, while Alayna Yarger added one kill.
On the other side of Saturday's bracket, Bremen will face Gordon Lee after the Lady Blue Devils posted a 25-9, 25-19 victory over Coahulla Creek and the Lady Trojans (21-22) took down LFO, 27-25 and 25-16.
Kaighan Cassell had a team-high seven kills for Gordon Lee, followed by six kills, five digs and a block from Riley Shirley. Ava Carswell had four kills and a block, and Katelynn Johnson added four kills and a dig.
Jalie Haney recorded 22 assists, four aces, five digs and a kill. Macy Haney had eight digs, while Lexi Foster finished with seven digs, two aces and one kill.
Individual statistics for the Lady Warriors (11-18) were not available as of press time.
The rest of the tournament will be played at LaFayette High School on Saturday. A pair of elimination matches - Adairsville versus Ringgold and LFO versus Coahulla Creek - will begin at 10 a.m. The two winners' bracket semifinal matches will be played at 11.
Both the championship match and the third-place match are slated to begin at approximately 1 p.m. The third-place match will be a best-of-three, while the championship match will be a best-of-five.
