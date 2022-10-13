The first round of the Region 6-AAA volleyball tournament is in the books and all four of the top seeds held serve on Thursday.

No. 1 LaFayette cruised past No. 8 Adairsville, No. 2 Bremen knocked off No. 7 Coahulla Creek, No. 3 Gordon Lee handled No. 6 LFO, and No. 4 Ridgeland defeated No. 5 Ringgold, though it took three sets.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

