Madison Gilliland signs with SUNY-Postdam

LFO's Madison Gilliland was joined by Amanda Gilliland, along with current and former coaches, as the Warrior senior volleyballer signed on to play at SUNY-Potsdam in upstate New York. Among the coaches on hand for the ceremony were current LFO head coach Diane Norwood, along with Brandi Womack, Ragan Rogers, Jenny Province and Abigail Bray.

 Scott Herpst

Madison Gilliland doesn't mind stepping out of her comfort zone and her next stop after high school will allow her to do just that.

Gilliland will be leaving the familiarity and the general warmth of northwest Georgia for the challenge (and the cold) of the northeast as she signed a letter of intent to play for State University of New York-Potsdam.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

