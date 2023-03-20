LFO's Madison Gilliland was joined by Amanda Gilliland, along with current and former coaches, as the Warrior senior volleyballer signed on to play at SUNY-Potsdam in upstate New York. Among the coaches on hand for the ceremony were current LFO head coach Diane Norwood, along with Brandi Womack, Ragan Rogers, Jenny Province and Abigail Bray.
Madison Gilliland doesn't mind stepping out of her comfort zone and her next stop after high school will allow her to do just that.
Gilliland will be leaving the familiarity and the general warmth of northwest Georgia for the challenge (and the cold) of the northeast as she signed a letter of intent to play for State University of New York-Potsdam.
She said she felt proud that she was able to sign to play in college.
"A lot of girls don't get this opportunity and they don't get that exposure," she said. "So I'm grateful and really happy to be able to continue my volleyball career."
Potsdam is the northernmost campus in the SUNY system, just a stone's throw from the Canadian border.
"I'm going to get to experience a completely new lifestyle away from where I grew up, but I'm looking forward to it," she added.
The NCAA Division III Bears play in the SUNY Athletic Conference and finished 15-13 last season.
"The majority of the schools that were recruiting me were in the northeast," she continued. "I had a lot of offers from schools in places like Pennsylvania, New Hampshire and New York. I went up in October to tour a couple of schools up there and didn't really like them, but I went back in February and toured two more with SUNY-Potsdam being one of them.
"When I was done with my visit there, I was ready. I just committed on the spot. It just felt homey and I had already formed a great relationship with the rest of the team that was there. It was a really great experience."
Gilliland said she expects to play on the back row with the Bears, either as a defensive specialist or as a libero, two spots she is extremely familiar with after her time at LFO.
In three years, Gilliland finished with 779 serve receptions and 491 digs to go with 96 aces and 73 kills. This past fall, she led the Lady Warriors in serve receptions (378) and digs (220) and was third in aces (40).
"She can get to just about any ball that's hit to her on the back row, so she'll be really great at digs and receiving serves," head coach Diane Norwood said. "They're also getting a very smart young lady and a girl with great character. She'll be very well received there I'm sure."
Gilliland said she felt SUNY-Potsdam was a good spot for her due to her competitive nature.
"I'm very loud and very competitive," she explained. "They already have a really competitive program, so just the fact that I can go up there and fit in like that is great. I'm going to bring my positive attitude to the team and just build great relationships with everybody there, those types of relationships that you can take with you after college."
Gilliland is planning to major in business, but she also has an eye on extending her playing career after her college days are over.
"The coach up there played volleyball in England and told me about a Master's program where you can study in England and play volleyball over there," she added. "That's how you can get exposure to play (professionally) elsewhere overseas. I'm looking at doing that, but having that degree to fall back on."
"She's a great player and they'll be lucky to have her," Norwood added. "I'm sure she'll impress them on the court and with her academics. I've watched her grow and mature and she's really come a long way, in the classroom and on the court. I think she'll do great."
