The Heritage Lady Generals had six players voted to 7-AAAA All-Region volleyball teams on Monday, two as first team selections.
Those first team honors went to sophomore outside hitter Lexi Berry and sophomore setter Georgia Taylor, while the rest of the first team included Claudia Yates of Central-Carroll, Kendall Pace of Cedartown, and the Sonoraville trio of Ryley Brewer, Camden Steely and 7-AAAA Player of the Year Alley Cole.
Junior rightside hitter Aaliyah Rodgers and senior middle hitter/rightside hitter Lauren Mock were the Lady Generals' representatives on the second team, along with Southeast's Trinity Burse, Central's Elissa Robison, and Northwest's Allie Anderson, Mia Pena and Caroline Buckner.
Among the honorable mention picks were junior middle hitter Carmiya Motter and junior defensive specialist Tilda Lindroth of Heritage. That list was rounded out by Kayleigh Ownbey of Sonoraville, Cristiany Pineda of Southeast, Maryn Barrow of Cedartown, and Mikya Long and Salem Kempf of Central.
Heritage's Kari Cooper and Sonoraville's Brandon Knight shared Coach of the Year honors in 7-AAAA.
Heritage will open the Class 4A state tournament on Wednesday (Oct. 19) at Chestatee. The match will begin at 3:30 p.m.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.