Heritage Generals

The Heritage Lady Generals had six players voted to 7-AAAA All-Region volleyball teams on Monday, two as first team selections.

Those first team honors went to sophomore outside hitter Lexi Berry and sophomore setter Georgia Taylor, while the rest of the first team included Claudia Yates of Central-Carroll, Kendall Pace of Cedartown, and the Sonoraville trio of Ryley Brewer, Camden Steely and 7-AAAA Player of the Year Alley Cole.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

