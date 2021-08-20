The Ringgold Lady Tigers were without three varsity players on Thursday night and saw one more leave in their very first set of the night, but the Blue-and-White still managed a split of a tri-match at Southeast Whitfield.
Ringgold opened with a 16-25, 25-17, 15-10 victory over the hosts behind seven kills, three digs, two blocks and one ace from Destiny Cavin and four kills, four digs and an ace by Allison Wolfe-Driver. Genna Pease finished with three kills, three digs and a block, while Alayna Custer also had three kills to go with 14 assists, nine digs and one block.
Erin Harvey collected six digs and two kills. Meredith Fowler added five digs and one assist, and Tiffany Cavin had four digs, a kill and a block. Brooke Baldwin also recorded one dig, but left the floor shortly thereafter after hitting her elbow on the floor during a play. She did not play the rest of the night as a precaution.
The Lady Tigers' other match was a 25-18, 25-17 loss to Coahulla Creek in a match that did not count in the region standings.
Wolfe-Driver had five kills, seven digs and an ace against the Lady Colts. Custer dished out eight assists to go with seven digs and a kill, while Fowler recorded 16 digs and one kill.
Other contributors included Destiny Cavin (three kills, one dig), Tiffany Cavin (two digs, one ace, one kill), Harvey (three kills, two assists, two digs) and Pease (two assists, two digs).
Ringgold (3-4 overall) will travel to Dade County on Tuesday for a tri-match that will also include Gordon Central. The Lady Tigers will play at 6 and 7 p.m.