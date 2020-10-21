It's been a solid season on the court for the Ridgeland Lady Panthers, who came into the 2020 season without a single senior on the roster.
However, it all came to an end in Atlanta on Wednesday night as the Black-and-White, still without the services of a key pair of contributors, could not overcome the top-ranked team in Class AAAA.
The War Eagles of Marist, eight times a GHSA state champion in volleyball, swept the best-of-five series from the Lady Panthers, 25-12, 25-12 and 25-12.
Justice Devlin and Natalee McClain each had four kills for Ridgeland. Devlin added two blocks, while McClain recorded five digs. Bailey Fowler had eight assists and four digs. Brylee Durham finished with eight digs and two assists and Koda O'Dell picked up three kills.
Two digs by Bryanna Galindo and one each from Ivey Stargel and Brylee Benson rounded out the final stat sheet of the season for the Lady Panthers.
Ridgeland finished the year with a 20-10 overall record.