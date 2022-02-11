Another of Gordon Lee's sensational senior volleyball class will be continuing the sport in college as Brooklyn Hudson will don the purple of the University of Montevallo this upcoming fall.
"I've been working for this and wanted to do this ever since I was a little kid," Hudson explained. "Just the fact that everybody is here and can celebrate with me...I'm really excited."
Hudson began playing the sport as part of a YMCA league in third grade, but said it was the start of middle school in sixth grade when she really began putting in the work.
"I would go to the gym every day because I knew then that's what I wanted to do," she continued. "I talked to my mom about it and I knew I wanted to play at the next level after high school. Then once I got to high school, I was 100 percent sure (playing in college) was what I was going to do."
She started as a freshman in her very first Gordon Lee match and it didn't take her long to develop into a go-to player for the Lady Trojans.
A three-time Region Player of the Year and a three-time All-State first team selection, Hudson was part of a senior group that won four region titles, made four state semifinal appearances and played in back-to-back state finals the last two seasons.
Twice having shared the Karissa Tatum Walker County Volleyball Co-Player of the Year award, Hudson and her fellow seniors went 146-34 in four seasons at Gordon Lee. They set a new single-season school record for wins each year, culminating in a 40-9 record in 2021.
Individually, "The Hammer" finished her prep career with 842 digs, 204 aces, 174 blocks, a hitting percentage of .359, school records for career kills (1,411) and single-season kills (478 as a junior) and a well-deserved reputation as one of the best all-around players in the program’s history.
"She's versatile and she's just got a really good mental focus that she's going to bring to her new team," said GL volleyball coach Kelli Payne, who also just happens to be Hudson's mother. "She's not going to back down. She loves good competition and she likes big games, so I think that's important aspects to her as a player.
"She wants to be on a team that's going to make her better and be around players that are going to make her better, so I think she'd be an asset to any team that she decided to play for."
That opinion was shared by Tricia Goodwin, who also coached Hudson for the past four years in Chickamauga.
"Brooklyn is a very talented volleyball player and will transition to the next level seamlessly," said Goodwin, herself a former college volleyball player and former college volleyball coach. "Her desire and work ethic will help her in her success. It's been such a pleasure to coach her and she has left a long-standing mark on the Gordon Lee volleyball program."
Payne said the recruiting process was "stressful" at times, but was happy that her daughter found the right place for her after sacrificing so much for years to achieve her dream.
"She was in middle school when she said that (playing in college) was what she wanted to do," Payne added. "She's put in the work and she's missed a lot of things, like time with her friends and prom. But I've seen all the work she's put in that most people don't get to see, so I'm very proud of her for making that her goal, sticking with it and being able to accomplish it."
Hudson said she knew some other local athletes that had gone to Montevallo to play sports, including LaFayette standout Jillian Morgan, who will be a teammate of hers on the volleyball court next season. She added that she knew Montevallo was the right school for her the first time she visited the campus.
"Whenever I went down there, it was exactly what I wanted," she explained. "I wanted a school with a walkable campus in a college town with a home town feel and that's exactly what they have. As soon as I walked in there, they were really welcoming and they have an environment where I really think I'll be able to grow."
"I think I can bring some newer ways of doing things," she added. "I think I have a very good chance of going down there and making a lot happen. It's a growing team and a growing program and I want to be a part of that."
The NCAA Division II Falcons went 21-14 last season, losing to No. 7-ranked West Florida in the Gulf South Conference tournament championship game.
Hudson plans to study biology and minor in business and hopes to one day work in sports medicine.