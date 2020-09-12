Saturday was a busy one for most of the high school volleyball teams in Catoosa and Walker Counties. Four area teams took part in the Volley at the Creek tournament at Coahulla Creek High School, while another traveled all the way to Gatlinburg to test themselves against some eastern Volunteer State competition.
Heritage went 3-2 at Coahulla Creek, opening with a 25-13, 25-18 win over LFO. Aaliyah Rodgers had seven kills and four aces in the victory, while Avery Phillips collected seven assists and three aces.
Next up was a solid Notre Dame team out of Chattanooga, who handed the Lady Generals a 25-20, 14-25, 15-3 defeat. Rodgers (10 kills) and Anna Wilks (19 digs) were standouts.
Heritage would drop another three-setter in its next match against Sonoraville. The Lady Generals won the opening set, 25-19, but lost the next two, 25-20 and 15-10. Phillips dished out 18 assists and added two aces. Lauren Francis had seven kills and Kallie Carter had six kills.
The Navy-and-Red rebounded with a 25-10, 25-10 rout of Chattooga. Rodgers served up seven aces and added two kills, while Abbey Blevins had five kills and an ace.
They finished up the afternoon with a 25-17, 25-15 victory over Ringgold as Carter recorded a dozen kills and a pair of blocks. Francis had seven kills, two aces and 16 assists, while Wilks finished with seven digs and four aces.
Heritage (16-5) will be looking to go 5-0 in Area 7-AAAA play on Tuesday when they host Southeast Whitfield and Ridgeland.
Ringgold ended up second in the Silver Bracket at Coahulla Creek after going 2-3 on the day.
The Lady Tigers defeated Chattanooga Central (25-20, 25-22) before falling to Calhoun (25-18, 25-16) and Northwest Whitfield (25-14, 25-18). They bounced back to beat LFO (25-6, 18-25, 15-11), but ended with the loss to Heritage.
LFO lost its first four matches in the tournament, falling to Heritage, Coahulla Creek (22-25, 25-23, 15-12), Notre Dame (25-16, 25-17) and Sonoraville (25-22, 25-20). They picked up a victory over Chattanooga Central (25-19, 25-15) before losing to Ringgold.
Individual statistics for the Lady Tigers and Lady Warriors were not available as of press time. Ringgold (11-11) will meet LFO (11-14) again in an Area 6-AAA match at Ringgold on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, LaFayette went 3-0 in pool play, knocking off North Murray, Southeast Whitfield and Chattooga. However, after a first-round bye in bracket play, the Lady Ramblers dropped a match to Notre Dame.
Match scores and individual statistics for the Lady Ramblers (20-3) were not available as of press time. LaFayette will play host to North Murray on Monday and Silverdale Baptist on Tuesday. Monday's ticket will also get patrons into Tuesday's match as well.
Gordon Lee dropped all three of their matches to tough Tennessee opposition during the Showdown in the Mountains tournament at the Gatlinburg Convention Center.
The Lady Trojans lost in three sets to Concord Christian (25-15, 22-25, 15-8) and fell in a three-setter to Cleveland (25-11, 10-25, 15-13). They faced Hardin Valley in the final match and lost (25-16, 25-19) to go 0-3 on the day.
M.K. Roberts had 38 assists and 11 digs on the afternoon. Ashlyn Boyd finished with 14 digs. Annie McDaniel added 18 digs and Brooklyn Hudson collected 23 kills and 12 digs in the three matches.
Gordon Lee (17-9) will look to improve to 3-0 in area play on Tuesday. They will host Fannin County in a 7-AA/A contest and they will take on Christian Heritage as part of the tri-match.
Ridgeland had been slated to play in the Rocky Top Classic in Sevierville, Tenn. over the weekend, but the tournament was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.