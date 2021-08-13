Heritage moved to 4-0 on the volleyball court this season after sweeping a Thursday night tri-match in Calhoun.
The Navy-and-Red opened by defeating Pickens, 25-10, 25-14, in a non-region contest. Lauren Francis threw down seven kills and dished out seven assists with one ace, while freshman Lexi Berry added three kills.
Later, against host Calhoun, Heritage dropped the first set, 25-19, but rallied for a 25-22 victory in the second set before a 15-8 win in the third-set tiebreaker finished off the night.
Berry had a team-high seven kills and three blocks, while Abbey Blevins recorded six kills, 11 digs and two aces. Zoe Ha had 11 digs to go with four aces, and another freshman, Georgia Taylor, collected 10 assists and seven digs.
Heritage will travel across state lines for an highly-anticipated match at Chattanooga GPS this Wednesday, starting at 6 p.m.
LFO earns sweep
The Lady Warriors evened their record at 2-2 on the season with a pair of victories at Gordon Central on Thursday.
LFO opened by drubbing the hosts, 25-11, 25-14, before a 25-21, 28-26 win over Coahulla Creek in a non-region match.
Lily Qualls had 16 total assists, 12 digs and eight aces on the night. Sydney O'Neal paced the offense with 10 kills, while picking up five blocks, a pair of aces and 25 digs, 21 coming in the win over the Lady Colts. Kylie Bell added six kills on the night and recorded seven aces, six versus the Lady Warriors, to go with one block and one dig.
Other contributors included Taliyah Holland (five kills, three aces, 15 digs), Madison Dorsey (four kills, two aces, 20 digs), Zoey Gray-Martin (five kills, three aces, two digs) and Chloe Reile (one kill, four digs).
LFO will welcome Dade County, Christian Heritage and Silverdale Baptist for a series of matches on Saturday. The Lady Warriors open with Silverdale at 9 a.m. before ending the day by taking on Dade County (1 p.m.) and Christian Heritage (2 p.m.)
Ridgeland doubles up
Playing in Chatsworth, the Ridgeland Lady Panthers raised the curtain on the 2021 campaign by sweeping Coosa and North Murray.
Ridgeland defeated Coosa, 25-19, 25-15, behind nine kills from Natalee McClain and two each by Asia Silmon, CeCe Davenport and Koda O'Dell. The Lady Panthers needed three sets to get past the Lady Mountaineers, 22-25, 25-9, 15-10. McClain had 11 kills and six aces, followed by Silmon with seven kills and O'Dell with four.
Ringgold falls at home
The Lady Tigers dropped to 1-2 overall on the season with a home loss to Dalton on Thursday in a best-of-five match. Ringgold split the first two sets, losing 25-20 and winning 25-23, before narrow losses (25-16, 26-24) in the final two sets.
Destiny Cavin and Cady Helton led the Lady Tigers with six kills each on the night. Cavin added 11 digs, two aces and eight big blocks with Helton recorded three aces and 17 digs. Allison Wolfe-Driver came up with three kills, five digs and two blocks, while Alayna Custer dished out 12 assists to go with 17 digs and a pair of blocks.
Other top performers included Erin Harvey (eight digs), Brooke Baldwin (two kills, four assists, nine digs), Genna Pease (two kills, one block, one assist, one dig), Meredith Fowler (one kill, 10 digs) and Alexis Brackett (one block, one dig).
Ringgold will travel to Ridgeland on Tuesday for a 5 p.m. tri-match that will also include Oakwood Christian.