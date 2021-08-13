Heritage moved to 4-0 on the volleyball court this season after sweeping a Thursday night tri-match in Calhoun.
The Navy-and-Red opened by defeating Pickens, 25-10, 25-14, in a non-region contest. Lauren Francis threw down seven kills and dished out seven assists with one ace, while freshman Lexi Berry added three kills.
Later, against host Calhoun, Heritage dropped the first set, 25-19, but rallied for a 25-22 victory in the second set before a 15-8 win in the third-set tiebreaker finished off the night.
Berry had a team-high seven kills and three blocks, while Abbey Blevins recorded six kills, 11 digs and two aces. Zoe Ha had 11 digs to go with four aces, and another freshman, Georgia Taylor, collected 10 assists and seven digs.
Heritage will travel across state lines for an highly-anticipated match at Chattanooga GPS this Wednesday, starting at 6 p.m.
LFO earns sweep
The Lady Warriors evened their record at 2-2 on the season with a pair of victories at Gordon Central on Thursday.
LFO opened by drubbing the hosts, 25-11, 25-14, before a 25-21, 28-26 win over Coahulla Creek in a non-region match.
Individual statistics were not available as of press time.
LFO will welcome Dade County, Christian Heritage and Silverdale Baptist for a series of matches on Saturday. The Lady Warriors open with Silverdale at 9 a.m. before ending the day by taking on Dade County (1 p.m.) and Christian Heritage (2 p.m.)
Ringgold falls at home
The Lady Tigers dropped to 1-2 overall on the season with a home loss to Dalton on Thursday in a best-of-five match. Ringgold split the first two sets, losing 25-20 and winning 25-23, before narrow losses (25-16, 26-24) in the final two sets.
Individual statistics were not available as of press time.
Ringgold will travel to Ridgeland on Tuesday for a 5 p.m. tri-match that will also include Oakwood Christian.