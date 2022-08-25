The Rossville Lady Bulldogs, off to one their best starts in recent memory, made it four victories in their first five matches with a 25-21, 25-14 home win over Chattanooga Valley on Thursday.
Naomi Dawson came up huge for Rossville with 13 kills. Taylin Parkman had six aces and nine digs, while Kinsley Smith dished out 13 assists to go with four aces and a dig.
Shea Crowley filled up her stat line with four aces, four digs, three kills and a block. Brylee Graham put up two digs and a kill. Jaden Rader added two digs and Marlee Jakupovic served up one ace.
Jaden Duran had three service points and two kills for the Lady Eagles. Lupita Gutierrez-Reyes had three service points. Eloise Evans had two tips. Ella Camper had a pair of ace and one tip, while Bryleigh Tate added one service point.
Rossville (4-1) will host Gordon Lee on Tuesday, while Chattanooga Valley (1-3) will welcome in Trion that same afternoon.
CVMS took the JV match by scores of 25-8 and 25-4.
Taylor McCamish had six aces among her 17 service points and Mollie Parris had seven aces and 11 service points for the winners. Three of Ava Walcott's seven service points were on aces and Ashlyn Bradbury had nine service points with four aces.
For Rossville, Gemma Berry collected two aces, Malinah Jackson had one kill, Savannah Hannah added two digs and Maddie Newport recorded one dig.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.