Rossville Bulldogs

The Rossville Lady Bulldogs, off to one their best starts in recent memory, made it four victories in their first five matches with a 25-21, 25-14 home win over Chattanooga Valley on Thursday.

Naomi Dawson came up huge for Rossville with 13 kills. Taylin Parkman had six aces and nine digs, while Kinsley Smith dished out 13 assists to go with four aces and a dig.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In