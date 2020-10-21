The Ringgold Lady Tigers' 12th straight appearance in the GHSA state playoffs was a short one as the Blue-and-White ran into a solid White County squad Tuesday night Cleveland.
The host Lady Warriors swept the Class AAA, first-round, best-of-five match by scores of 25-15, 25-21 and 25-10.
Melanie Severns and Abby Roach led Ringgold with three kills each. Severns added four blocks and a dig, while Roach collected seven digs. Fellow seniors Makenna Mercer and Gracie Milford contributed on defense. Mercer had six digs and a block, while Milford recorded four digs.
Destiny Cavin had two kills, five blocks and a pair of digs. Allison Wolfe-Driver finished with two kills, a block and a dig and Meredith Fowler added seven digs and a kill. Alayna Custer had a team-best 15 digs and dished out 10 assists to go with a pair of blocks, while two digs from Cady Helton rounded out the stats.
The Lady Tigers finished the year with an 18-19 overall record.