Ringgold Tigers

The Ringgold Lady Tigers got the season started off on the right foot with a sweep of their Catoosa County rivals Thursday night at LFO.

Ringgold opened with a 25-20, 22-25, 17-15 thriller against Heritage before needing an additional three sets to get past the Lady Warriors, 25-17, 20-25, 15-5.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In