The Ringgold Lady Tigers began final prep work for next week's Region 6-AAA tournament by sweeping a best-of-five match at Christian Heritage on Tuesday, 26-24, 25-21 and 25-20.
Alayna Custer had a big night with 24 digs and 15 assists to go with one kill. Meredith Fowler finished with 15 digs. Brooke Baldwin picked up 14 digs and added five assists, one ace, one kill and one block, while Cady Helton hammered home 10 kills to go with 13 digs and one ace.
Destiny Cavin had five kills, eight digs, three blocks and a pair of aces. Allison Wolfe-Driver collected three kills, two aces, two digs and one block. Erin Harvey recorded seven digs, an ace and an assist, while three kills from Genna Pease and two blocks from Tiffany Cavin rounded out the stats.
Ringgold (14-13) will close out the regular season Thursday with a Senior Night home match against Dade County. The region tournament is set to begin next Thursday and conclude next Saturday.