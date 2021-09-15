Ringgold traveled to Gordon County on Tuesday and earned a split in a pair of Region 6-AAA matches, defeating Rockmart, 25-11, 25-12, before a 25-12, 25-19 loss to Sonoraville.
Destiny Cavin finished the night with seven kills, two aces, two blocks and five digs. Cady Helton had six kills, 10 digs, one ace and one block. Brooke Baldwin added four kills, two digs, one assist and one block, while Alayna Custer dished out 24 assists to go with four aces, three kills and 12 digs.
Allison Wolfe-Driver collected six kills and four digs. Tiffany Cavin had three kills. Meredith Fowler collected four aces, 10 digs and one assist. Erin Harvey added two aces, a kill and a dig, while Genna Pease had one kill, one block and one assist.
Ringgold (7-7, 1-1) will join Murray County for a region tri-match at Adairsville on Thursday.
In JV action, Ringgold beat Sonoraville, 25-17, 25-21, 25-19. Individual statistics were not available as of press time.