The Ringgold Lady Tigers picked up another Area 6-AAA victory on Thursday with a 25-16, 25-16 home win over North Murray.
Abby Roach had a team-high five kills to go with two aces and two digs. Melanie Severns finished with four kills, three digs and a kill. Destiny Cavin had a pair of kills and a block, while Makenna Mercer collected nine kills, an ace and a kill.
Alayna Custer finished with eight assists, three aces, three digs and a kill. Meredith Fowler recorded four digs. Gracie Milford had two aces and three digs, while Cady Helton filled out the stat sheet with one dig.
However, Gordon Lee would spoil the sweep attempt with a 25-12, 25-18 victory in the nightcap. Roach had two kills, three digs and a block. Severns added a kill, an ace and a block. Cavin recorded two kills, two digs and one block, while Mercer had five digs.
Custer picked up five assists to go with two digs, a kill and an ace. Milford had three digs, while Fowler and Helton had two digs apiece.
Ringgold (6-7, 4-2) will head to Dade County on Tuesday to play in a tri-match that will also include Chattooga.