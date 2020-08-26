The Ringgold Lady Tigers split their first two Area 6-AAA matches of the season at home on Tuesday, losing to No. 5-ranked Sonoraville, but bouncing back to take down Rockmart.
The Lady Phoenix picked up the victory in the opener by scores of 25-18 and 25-16. Destiny Cavin and Melanie Severns had four kills each for Ringgold with Cavin adding one block. Alayna Custer had six assists and five digs, while Makenna Mercer collected nine digs and one ace.
Also getting on the stat sheet was Cady Helton (3 digs), Gracie Milford (2 digs), Abby Roach (1 ace, 1 kill), Allison Wolfe-Driver (1 assist, 1 dig) and Iley Barnes (1 dig).
In the nightcap, the Lady Tigers rolled, 25-10, 25-11, as Roach had five aces, five kills and a dig. Severns picked up three kills, two aces, a block and a dig. Cavin added two kills and two digs. Wolfe-Driver had two kills and Custer finished with four aces, 12 assists, two digs and a block.
Other contributors included Milford (5 digs, 1 ace), Mercer (2 digs), Helton (1 dig) and Meredith Fowler (2 aces, 2 digs).
No. 10-ranked Ringgold (3-4, 1-1) will head to Murray County on Thursday for an area tri-match that will also include Adairsville.