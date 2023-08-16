Ringgold Tigers

The Ringgold Lady Tigers traveled to Trenton on Tuesday night to play a best-of-five match against Dade County, but they only needed three sets to get the job done.

The Blue-and-White stayed unbeaten on the young season with a 25-23, 25-19, 25-22 victory over the Lady Wolverines. Individual statistics were not available as of press time.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

