The Ringgold Lady Tigers climbed back over the .500 mark with a sweep of a tri-match in Dalton on Thursday.
Ringgold opened with a 25-14, 25-13 win over host Southeast Whitfield before handling Morris Innovative, 25-4, 25-4.
Abby Roach hammered home 13 kills and added five digs on the evening. Iley Barnes served up 13 aces, picked up six kills and added one assist. Destiny Cavin had four kills and a block, while Alayna Custer recorded 25 assists, five kills, two digs and an ace.
Meredith Fowler added seven aces and four digs in the two victories. Makenna Mercer finished with six aces, five digs, two kills and two assists. Gracie Milford had 10 digs, three kills and two aces. Allison Wolfe-Driver added three kills and one dig, while Cady Helton had an ace, a dig and a kill.
Ringgold (9-8) will look to ride the momentum into Saturday's Volley at the Creek tournament at Coahulla Creek High School.