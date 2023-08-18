Ringgold Tigers

The blue-clad Ringgold Lady Tigers stayed red hot on Thursday, taking down North Murray and Northwest Whitfield at home to improve to 5-0 on the season.

Ringgold posted a 25-18, 26-24 win over North Murray before a resounding 25-14, 25-11 triumph over Northwest.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In