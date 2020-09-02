The Ringgold Lady Tigers went 1-1 in a tri-match on Tuesday, but won the match that counted the most as they took down host Coahulla Creek, 25-20, 22-25 and 15-5, in an Area 6-AAA match.
Ringgold also faced Class AAAAA Cartersville and dropped a 25-11, 25-18 decision.
Melanie Severns had eight kills on the night to go with five blocks, four digs and three aces. Destiny Cavin finished with six kills, six digs and three blocks. Abby Roach also had eight kills, while adding three digs and two aces, and Iley Barnes picked up four kills and a pair of digs.
Alayna Custer led the way with 18 total assists, while adding six digs, an ace and a kill. Meredith Fowler had nine digs and two aces. Allison Wolfe-Driver chipped in with eight assists, five digs and one ace. Makenna Mercer contributed a little of everything with three kills, two blocks, two assists, two digs and an ace. Cady Helton added four digs and a kill, while Gracie Milford had three digs and one ace.
Ringgold (5-6, 3-2) will host North Murray and Gordon Lee on Thursday. The match against North Murray will count in the 6-AAA standings.