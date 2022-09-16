The Ringgold Lady Tigers and the Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles made the short drive to Tunnel Hill on Thursday to face Northwest Whitfield in a tri-match.
Ringgold finished the night with a split, rallying to beat Oakwood, 25-22 and 25-19, although they fell in a tough three-setter to the Lady Bruins, 25-19, 20-25 and 15-10.
Cady Helton put up 13 kills, 20 digs and an ace. Genna Pease had 12 kills, six digs and two blocks. Alayna Custer posted 37 assists to go with 12 digs, eight kills and an ace, while Brooke Baldwin had 29 digs, an ace and an assist.
Alayna Yarger had seven kills, a block and a dig. Kayleigh Carpenter also had seven kills, while adding 17 digs, one assist and one block. Erin Harvey finished with five digs. Tiffany Cavin had four digs and an assist, and Sophia Patterson chipped in with two kills and one block.
The other match of the night saw the Lady Eagles lose to Northwest, 25-23 and 25-18.
Mana Gilchrist had 18 kills and 12 solo blocks for the Lady Eagles to go with five digs and one ace. Caroline Tindell finished with four kills, six digs and an ace. Trinity Hall had four kills and 17 digs, while Janel Buckels added four kills, one solo block, four assisted blocks and a dig.
Callie Vona dished out 27 assists to go with four digs, one ace and one kill. Cheyenne Simpson had two aces, two kills and one dig. Presley Butcher collected six digs, while Sarah Deakins added one dig.
Oakwood (12-13) will attempt to go 4-1 in GAPPS I-AA Region 1 play as they host Johnson Ferry Christian Academy tonight at 6:30 p.m. Ringgold (8-4) will be looking to improve to 2-3 in Region 6-AAA when they travel to Coahulla Creek on Tuesday.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.