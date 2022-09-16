The Ringgold Lady Tigers and the Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles made the short drive to Tunnel Hill on Thursday to face Northwest Whitfield in a tri-match.

Ringgold finished the night with a split, rallying to beat Oakwood, 25-22 and 25-19, although they fell in a tough three-setter to the Lady Bruins, 25-19, 20-25 and 15-10.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In