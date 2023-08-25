Ringgold Tigers

The Ringgold Lady Tigers are off to one of their best starts in years and kept it going in Rossville on Thursday night with wins over Ridgeland and Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts.

Ringgold defeated the Lady Panthers, 25-14 and 25-14, while they knocked off the Lady Eagles from the Scenic City, 25-10 and 25-4.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

