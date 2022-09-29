The Ringgold Lady Tigers and LFO Lady Warriors traveled to Bremen for the final two regular season Region 6-AAA matches of the season on Tuesday.

Bremen got the better of both Catoosa clubs, defeating Ringgold, 25-14 and 25-13, and handling LFO, 25-10 and 25-15.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

