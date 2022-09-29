The Ringgold Lady Tigers and LFO Lady Warriors traveled to Bremen for the final two regular season Region 6-AAA matches of the season on Tuesday.
Bremen got the better of both Catoosa clubs, defeating Ringgold, 25-14 and 25-13, and handling LFO, 25-10 and 25-15.
The night's other match saw the Lady Tigers beat their county rivals, 25-17 and 25-20.
Kayleigh Carpenter had a team-high 11 kills for Ringgold to go with nine digs and two aces. Cady Helton finished with 12 digs and six kills. Genna Pease added four kills and three blocks, while Erin Harvey had seven digs.
Alayna Custer put up 24 assists, 14 digs, two aces, three kills and a block. Alayna Yarger had three kills, three digs and a block. Tiffany Cavin added two kills, two assists and two digs. Brooke Baldwin had 16 aces to go with one ace and a kill, and Sophia Patterson recorded two kills, one block and one dig.
Individual stats for the Lady Warriors were not available as of press time.
Ringgold (11-16, 3-4) will play at home against Grace Baptist of Chattanooga tonight, while LFO (7-16, 2-5) will join Heard County for a tri-match at Coosa tonight.
The seedings are also now set for the upcoming Region 6-AAA tournament.
Ringgold will be the No. 5 seed and will open Oct. 13 at No. 4 Ridgeland, while No. 6 LFO will play that same night at No. 3 Gordon Lee. The remainder of the double-elimination tournament will be played at LaFayette High School on Oct. 15.
