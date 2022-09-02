Ringgold Tigers

The Ringgold Lady Tigers have found the right time to find their game.

In their last match before the beginning of the Region 6-AAA schedule, the Blue-and-White took down Southeast Whitfield in three sets on Thursday, 25-21, 22-25 and 15-8.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In