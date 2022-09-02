The Ringgold Lady Tigers have found the right time to find their game.
In their last match before the beginning of the Region 6-AAA schedule, the Blue-and-White took down Southeast Whitfield in three sets on Thursday, 25-21, 22-25 and 15-8.
It was their second victory over the Lady Raiders in a week and gave Ringgold a three-match winning streak heading into region clashes with Adairsville and Ridgeland in Rossville next Thursday.
Kayleigh Carpenter racked up a dozen kills and nine digs. Cady Helton had four kills, five digs and two aces. Genna Pease collected four kills, four digs and three aces, while Alayna Custer put up 19 assists, 10 digs, three kills, two blocks and one ace.
Erin Harvey recorded 10 digs to go with two aces. Tiffany Cavin had three digs, an ace and a kill, while Brooke Baldwin also had three digs. Sophia Patterson had two assists, two digs and one kill, while one kill from Alayna Yarger rounded out the stats.
Ringgold is now 4-7 on the season.
The Lady Tigers also won their JV match, 25-8 and 25-15, behind six aces, three kills, three assists and one dig from Emma Varnell. Faith Kiesling had four assists, three aces and three digs. Kinsey Miller added two aces, two kills and two blocks, and Kaylie Hampton had four digs and one ace.
Also contributing to the victory was Jacey Woodward (three digs, one assist), Adyson Stoner (two kills, one dig), Aleia Harris (two digs, one kill) and Kiley Scott (two aces, one kill).
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.
Sports editor
