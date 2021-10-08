Ringgold closed out the regular season on Thursday with a Senior Night victory over Dade County, sweeping the Lady Wolverines, 25-22 and 25-23.
Meredith Fowler had 17 digs, three kills and an assist in the win. Destiny Cavin added 10 kills, five digs and a block, while Allison Wolfe-Driver put down two kills to go with an ace and a dig.
Alayna Custer collected 21 assists and five digs. Cady Helton had 14 digs, three kills and one assist. Brooke Baldwin finished with six kills, six digs, one ace and one block. Tiffany Cavin had three digs and Erin Harvey added one dig.
The Region 6-AAA tournament is set to begin this coming Thursday with the top four seeds hosting in the first round before things shift to LaFayette on Saturday, Oct. 16.
As of press time, there were still three region matches left among all the teams and those matches were slated to be played on Monday. Ringgold (15-13) is currently projected as the tournament's No. 4 seed.