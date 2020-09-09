The Ringgold Lady Tigers, missing a frontline starter to due to a recent injury, had to settle for a split in a tri-match in Trenton on Tuesday.
Ringgold opened the night by cruising past Chattooga, 25-11 and 25-10.
Abby Roach led the offense with six kills to go with two digs and an ace. Destiny Cavin added four kills and three digs. Iley Barnes had a pair of kills and three blocks, while Gracie Milford served up four aces and added five digs and a kill.
Alayna Custer dished out 10 assists to go with four digs, two aces and one kill. Meredith Fowler had seven digs and an ace and Makenna Mercer finished with five digs, three assists, an ace and a kill.
However, Dade County, a top 10 team in the Class AA/A state rankings, would hand the Lady Tigers a three-set loss, 25-16, 9-25 and 15-8.
Roach recorded 11 digs and six kills. Cavin picked up four kills, three blocks and one assist. Barnes had four kills, two digs, a block and an assist, while Milford had 15 digs, a kill and a pair of aces.
Custer collected 15 digs, 13 assists, three aces and three kills. Fowler had a kill to go with 10 digs. Mercer added 17 digs, three assists, a kill and a block. Cady Helton had eight digs and Allison Wolfe-Driver finished with three kills, two blocks and a dig.
Ringgold (7-8 overall) will join Morris Innovative for a tri-match at Southeast Whitfield on Thursday.