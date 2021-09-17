The Ringgold Lady Tigers remained at .500 both on the season and in Region 6-AAA play after splitting a pair of matches in Adairsville on Thursday.
The Blue-and-White opened the night with a 25-16, 25-23 loss to the hosts, but bounced back with a 27-25, 25-23 victory over Murray County.
Cady Helton finished with nine kills, five digs and one ace on the evening. Brooke Baldwin added eight kills, four digs, three aces and two assists. Allison Wolfe-Driver recorded seven kills, five digs and one ace. Meredith Fowler had 18 digs, five aces and three kills, while Alayna Custer added 24 assists, 12 digs, three blocks, two kills and two aces.
Destiny Cavin had four aces, four kills, three blocks and five digs, while Erin Harvey (seven digs), Genna Pease (two digs, one block, one assist), Tiffany Cavin (two digs) and Halia Dean (one ace) also got on the stat sheet.
Ringgold (8-8, 2-2) will headed to Chickamauga on Monday for matches against Gordon Central and host Gordon Lee.
The Lady Tigers' JV team earned a sweep on Thursday, beating both Adairsville (25-18, 25-16) and Murray County (23-25, 25-16, 25-13).