The Ringgold Lady Tigers traveled to Chatsworth for a pair of Area 6-AAA matches on Thursday and came home with a split for the second time this week.
Ringgold had little trouble with Adairsville, posting a 25-12, 25-15 victory in the battle of the Lady Tigers.
Melanie Severns had nine kills and five digs in the win, while Iley Barnes added five kills. Gracie Milford served up four aces to go with two digs and Alayna Custer helped out with 13 assists, two digs, an ace and a kill.
Also getting on the stat sheet was Meredith Fowler (5 digs, 1 kill), Cady Helton (4 digs, 1 kill), Destiny Cavin (2 kills, 1 dig), Abby Roach (2 kills, 1 ace), Allison Wolfe-Driver (2 assists, 1 dig) and Makenna Mercer (2 aces, 1 assist, 1 dig).
However, the Lady Indians spoiled Ringgold's night with a three-set victory. Ringgold won the opener, 25-20, but lost the next two by scores of 25-18 and 15-13.
Roach paced the offense with six kills while adding two digs. Severns had four kills, two digs and a block and Custer collected 13 assists and seven digs. Cavin picked up three kills, one block, one assist and one dig, while Helton recorded six digs and a kill.
Wolfe-Driver finished with three kills and an assist. Barnes recorded two kills and a dig. Mercer had two aces and four digs. Milford added two aces and three digs, while Fowler had two digs.
Ringgold (4-5, 2-2) will play another 6-AAA match at Coahulla Creek on Tuesday.