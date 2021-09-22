The Ringgold Lady Tigers hosted county and region rival LFO in a 6-AAA match on Tuesday and dropped the first set before rallying for a victory.
The Lady Warriors took the opening set, 26-24. However, the Lady Tigers won 25-14 in the second set before a 15-6 victory in the third-set tiebreaker.
Individual statistics were not available as of press time.
Ringgold (10-9, 3-2) will host North Murray and LaFayette in a region tri-match on Thursday, while LFO (6-17, 0-3) will join Adairsville for a region tri-match at Sonoraville that same day.