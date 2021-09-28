The Ringgold Lady Tigers were in Calhoun on Monday night to face Darlington and the host Lady Jackets in non-region matches and the Blue-and-White returned to Catoosa County with a split.
Ringgold defeated Darlington, 25-21, 25-16, but dropped a 25-21, 25-12 decision to Calhoun.
Cady Helton had 15 digs on the night to go with nine kills and two aces. Allison Wolfe-Driver collected eight kills, three aces and three digs. Destiny Cavin had six kills, three digs and one assist, and Brooke Baldwin had a solid night with six digs, five assists, four aces and four kills.
Alayna Custer picked up 20 assists and 14 digs and added one ace, one kill and one block. Meredith Fowler recorded 15 digs, an ace and a kill. Erin Harvey added six digs and three aces. Genna Pease had two kills and Halia Dean finished with two digs and one assist as Ringgold saw its record go to 12-11 overall.