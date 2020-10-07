The Ringgold Lady Tigers traveled south to Model on Tuesday and scored a tri-match sweep, downing both the Lady Devils and the Woodland Lady Wildcats of Cartersville.
Ringgold got by Model, 26-24, 25-18, before defeating Woodland, 25-16, 25-23.
Melanie Severns had 14 kills, 12 digs and five blocks on the evening. Abby Roach finished with 12 kills, nine digs and a pair of aces. Cady Helton had 12 digs, seven aces and five kills, while Allison Wolfe-Driver dished out 29 assists to go with 10 digs, three aces and a kill.
Destiny Cavin added four kills, five digs and one block. Makenna Mercer had three aces and one block, and Gracie Milford picked up a kill. Both Mercer and Milford had 13 digs apiece.
Ringgold (15-15) will close ou the regular season on Thursday by hosting Ridgeland and LaFayette in a tri-match.