The Ringgold Lady Tigers, playing without two injured starters, dropped both ends of a tri-match at LaFayette on Thursday. Ringgold fell to 6-AAA frontrunner LaFayette, 25-11 and 25-14, before a narrow 25-23, 19-25, 15-13 loss to Christian Heritage.
Abby Roach had nine kills, 19 digs and one ace for the Lady Tigers on the night. Cady Helton stepped up with seven kills and four digs. Destiny Cavin added five kills, two blocks and four digs, while Alayna Custer recorded 20 assists, 10 digs, one ace and one kill.
Gracie Milford had a team-best 23 digs to go with six aces. Meredith Fowler finished with 12 digs and one ace. Allison Wolfe-Driver added 11 digs, two assists and an ace, while Iley Barnes collected five kills, three digs, two blocks and one ace.
Ringgold (12-14, 5-3) will play at Northwest Whitfield on Thursday at 5 p.m.