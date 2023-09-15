Ringgold Tigers

The Ringgold Lady Tigers made the drive to Chatsworth on Thursday night and brought back a pair of victories at North Murray.

The Blue-and-White overwhelmed the Lady Mountaineers, 25-11 and 25-12, before taking down Southeast Whitfield, 25-23, 25-17.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In